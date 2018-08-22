Jennifer Carver Acquires 1,000 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) COO Jennifer Carver bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LJPC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.