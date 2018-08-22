John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

