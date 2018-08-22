John Wood Group (WG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 770.20 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 758.40 ($9.69), with a volume of 4731796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 712 ($9.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WG. Numis Securities upgraded John Wood Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.46) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.87) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.59) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 757.08 ($9.68).

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,737.95 ($7,334.72). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £8,248.79 ($10,544.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,135.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

