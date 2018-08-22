Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 24,784 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 24,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $3,358,975.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,291,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,713,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50.

Morningstar stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $140.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Morningstar by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morningstar by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 25.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.