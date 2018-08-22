Joseph D. Taets Sells 3,847 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 806,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

