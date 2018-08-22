Joseph R. Nachman Sells 10,500 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $470,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph R. Nachman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Thursday, July 26th, Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 1,175,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.14, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.