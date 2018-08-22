JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4957 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 1,565,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,113. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.74.

