JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €205.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($232.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €159.89 ($181.69).

ZO1 opened at €143.40 ($162.95) on Wednesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($227.44).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

