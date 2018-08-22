KBC Group NV Has $1.10 Million Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNGN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Financial Engines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Engines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Financial Engines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Financial Engines by 45.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNGN opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines Inc has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

FNGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

