KBC Group NV Takes Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.61 million, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

