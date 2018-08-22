Keane Group (FRAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Keane Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Keane Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Keane Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.