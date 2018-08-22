Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 109.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 1,110,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 152.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 89,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 40.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 1,071,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,474. Kennametal has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.