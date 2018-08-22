Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $124.52 and a 1 year high of $148.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

