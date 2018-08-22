Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 800.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of KEYS opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

