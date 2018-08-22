Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 121,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,781. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $17,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $3,042,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 108,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 355,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 118.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.