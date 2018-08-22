Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 434,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of Kindred Healthcare worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

KND stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

