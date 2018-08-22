Kingfisher plc (KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price (down from GBX 302 ($3.86)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of KGF traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 277.50 ($3.55). 6,776,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 285.30 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.73).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

