KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr Acquires 30,076 Shares

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 30,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $425,274.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 8,576 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 41,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 153,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

