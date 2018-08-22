Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $147,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

