Kromek Group (KMK) Trading 15.7% Higher

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) shares traded up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.36). 1,824,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 290,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Kromek Group (LON:KMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc designs, develops, and produces radiation detection products for applications within the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, including explosives, and the analysis of radioactive materials.

