Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:KMB opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

