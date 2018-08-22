Kwmg LLC Invests $106,000 in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Stock

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,749,000 after buying an additional 36,294 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,268,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,046,000 after buying an additional 36,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,129,000 after buying an additional 60,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 464,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

