L Brands (LB) Receives Hold Rating from Guggenheim

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. L Brands has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after purchasing an additional 840,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,492,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.