Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $930,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,205.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 239,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

