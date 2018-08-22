Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $564,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $90.93.

