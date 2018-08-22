Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 101.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 167,854 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,303,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18,792.6% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 15,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $122,464,000 after purchasing an additional 236,894 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

