LATOKEN (LA) Price Tops $0.0827

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. LATOKEN has a market cap of $6.70 million and $8.42 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00269217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033511 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

