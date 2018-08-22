Laura Ashley (ALY) Trading Up 26.2%

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) were up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 7,641,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,523% from the average daily volume of 470,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.32 ($0.06).

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, retails, and sells furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products. It offers armchairs, beds and divans, bookcases, chaise lounges and benches, chest of drawers, children's furniture, coffee and console tables, day beds, desks, dining tables and chairs, display cabinets, dressing tables, footstools, headboards, kitchen furniture, mattresses, media units, side tables, sideboards, sofas, storage boxes, and wardrobes.

