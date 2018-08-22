Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Legacy Reserves LP Unit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.076573552298 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Get Legacy Reserves LP Unit alerts:

Shares of LGCY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 214,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 651,978 shares of company stock worth $3,753,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.