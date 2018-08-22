Lendroid Support Token (LST) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Lendroid Support Token (CURRENCY:LST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Lendroid Support Token has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Lendroid Support Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Lendroid Support Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendroid Support Token token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00264020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Lendroid Support Token’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Lendroid Support Token’s total supply is 1,210,071,487 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendroid Support Token is /r/lendroidproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendroid Support Token’s official message board is blog.lendroid.com. Lendroid Support Token’s official website is www.lendroid.com. Lendroid Support Token’s official Twitter account is @lendroidproject.

Lendroid Support Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendroid Support Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendroid Support Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendroid Support Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

