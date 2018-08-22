Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) PT Raised to $91.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

LBRDA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,081. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,285.42% and a return on equity of 20.47%. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

