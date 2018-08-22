Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.75

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 26025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LILAK. BidaskClub cut Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 15.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

