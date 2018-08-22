Lincoln National Corp Has $835,000 Stake in Under Armour Inc Class C (UA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,026,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of -0.72. Under Armour Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

About Under Armour Inc Class C

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

