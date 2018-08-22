Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 98.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

