Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. equinet set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.08 ($227.36).

ETR LIN opened at €174.10 ($197.84) on Tuesday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a 52 week high of €199.40 ($226.59).

About Linde AG/AKT o.N.

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

