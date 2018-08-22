Line Corp (LN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

LN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Line by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Line by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LN opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Line has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

