Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,084 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.40 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total transaction of $272,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,799. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

