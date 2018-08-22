LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

LivePerson stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.67 and a beta of 1.02. LivePerson has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $25.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $5,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eran Vanounou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,152 shares of company stock valued at $15,324,868 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

