LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (TLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund.

