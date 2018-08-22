Londonmetric Property (LMP) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 172 ($2.20) to GBX 181 ($2.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LMP stock opened at GBX 184.20 ($2.35) on Monday. Londonmetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 149.10 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.42).

In related news, insider Suzanne Avery purchased 20,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($46,785.12). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45), for a total transaction of £576,000 ($736,290.43).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management. Further information is available at www.londonmetric.com.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.