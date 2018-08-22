Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $10,225,725.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,019 shares in the company, valued at $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.