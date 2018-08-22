Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tilly’s worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of -0.19. Tilly’s Inc has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TLYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

