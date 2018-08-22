Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $543,000 Position in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Consol Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 246.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the second quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 258.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

