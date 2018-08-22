Louis Kabamba Watum Sells 100,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Louis Kabamba Watum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, Louis Kabamba Watum sold 49,600 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.63, for a total transaction of C$130,448.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Louis Kabamba Watum sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$147,500.00.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

