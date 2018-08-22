Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $174,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $247,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,014. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

