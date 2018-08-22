Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Raised to $120.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,927,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,802. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

