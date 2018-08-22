LoyalCoin Hits Market Cap of $19.84 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One LoyalCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and $160,051.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00260381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031292 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Token Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

