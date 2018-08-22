Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in AerCap by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AER opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

