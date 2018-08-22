Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,919,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Nixon acquired 5,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 117,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,500,756.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,256.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,250 over the last ninety days. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

