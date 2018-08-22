Lucia Wealth Services LLC Invests $755,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,922,000 after acquiring an additional 235,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,505,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.87.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $119.77 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

